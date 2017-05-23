Central Greens: “Our mission is to create a sustainable living environment”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Central Greens in Milwaukee.

About Central Greens (website)

Our mission at Central Greens is to create a sustainable living environment through our advanced growing techniques. We devote our time to the support of the local community, environment and customers through our unique aquaponics system so we can provide highly nutritious, affordable and locally grown greens and fish year round.

By creating a sustainable ecosystem on our one acre space we are able to reduce water costs seen in traditional farming by 99% and have zero discharge or run off water like many traditional farms do. We are committed to being planet conscious and overcoming the obstacles that face traditional farming to provide a real sustainable future to urban farming, the environment and our community.