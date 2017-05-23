Caught on camera: Shorewood police need help to track down vandal of “Black Lives Matter” signs

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are asking for your help to identify a person who has been trespassing and vandalizing signs that someone has paid for and placed on their own property.

The most recent incident was captured on surveillance from a home in the northeast area of Shorewood. It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22nd. The man in the video above trespasses on property and defaces four “Black lives matter” signs that were placed there by the resident.

Officials say this is not the first time that this has occurred and similar occurrences have happened at other homes in Shorewood.

The Shorewood Police Department issued the following statement on Facebook on Tuesday:

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. This right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and communicate information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. “Whether or not you agree or disagree with the message on a sign, a person does not have a right to trespass and destroy or vandalize it. This type of response to disagreement with a statement, political candidate, or other message undermines the very fabric of principles of which our nation is founded on. The cost of the sign is petty compared to the damage done by interfering with ones right to express their opinion on their own property.”

If you recognize this man or have any other information about those who may be involved, you are urged to contact the Shorewood Police Department. You can remain anonymous.