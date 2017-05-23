× Wisconsin State Patrol: Driver dies after being struck by piece of truck debris

JOHNSON CREEK — A driver was killed on I-94 in Jefferson County on Monday evening, May 22nd — after being struck by debris.

The Wisconsin State Patrol indicates the incident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Johnson Creek. A preliminary investigation shows a piece of a semi’s brake system fell off the truck — and traveled through the windshield of an eastbound vehicle. That piece struck the driver in the head. The driver died from injuries suffered as a result of this incident.

No suspect vehicle has been located at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

