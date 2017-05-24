× 55 members of Congress urge DHS secretary to reject appointment of Sheriff Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Fifty-five members of Congress are urging the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to reject the appointment of Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to a position in his agency.

Led by Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Normal Torres of California, the lawmakers said Clarke lacks the “temperament and sound judgement” to lead the Office of Partnership and Engagement.

Clarke said he was appointed to the position, though no official announcement has been made.

