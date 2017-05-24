× Bucks, ATC host first tree planting ceremony at McGovern Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Company on Wednesday, May 24th hosted their first tree planting ceremony at Milwaukee’s McGovern Park.

Twenty new trees were added around the park’s basketball courts to replace diseased trees that had been removed.

The organizations are fulfilling their promise of 355 new trees across the region, as a result of the “Trees for Threes” initiative.

The team hit a franchise-record 355 three-pointers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this Bucks season.

The previous high was 333.