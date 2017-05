Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- A FOX6 News viewer captured video on Wednesday, May 24th of a semi that caught fire in Dodge County.

The Piggly Wiggly truck caught fire on the northbound Highway 151 off-ramp to Highway A in Beaver Dam. As emergency crews were arriving on the scene, you can see explosions happening in the cab area of the tractor trailer.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.