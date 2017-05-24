Cheeses and meats: Mars Castle Cheese has been called ” an icon for generations of I-94 travelers”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Kramp spent the morning at Mars Cheese Castle to preview their new expansion. Mars Cheese Castle is a cheese shop in Kenosha, located along I-94. The shop is popular among Wisconsin visitors and has been called a "cheese landmark," "one of Wisconsin's most recognizable cheese stores," and "an icon for generations of I-94 travelers."

About Mars Cheese Castle (website)

A Castle in Wisconsin that is now part of tourism and a destination for all to come and see! We sell lots of goods from cheeses and meats to Wisconsin knick-knacks and gifts. Along with a fresh deli, we have a bakery and a full service kitchen as well as a tavern where we serve the best Bloody Mary's on the planet! Come and see the splendor of the #1 tourist destination in Wisconsin!