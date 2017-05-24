× Gov. Scott Walker signs bill allowing minors at music festivals

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that makes clear that unaccompanied minors can attend music festivals where alcohol is being served.

Walker signed the bill Wednesday. He says it makes sense to allow the exemption, which also exists for hotels, grocery stores, bowling alleys, movie theaters and sports stadiums.

Governor Walker issued the following statement on this matter:

“In the Chippewa Valley alone, music festivals have an economic impact of $40 million every year. When you look at other locations that are exceptions to the presence of underage persons, including bowling alleys, movie theaters, and sports stadiums, adding music festival grounds to the list just made sense.”

Supporters in the Legislature introduced the bill after state officials told festival organizers they were going to enforce a state law that prohibits minors from attending such events without a parent or guardian.

Under the new law, minors could attend festivals where alcohol is served on private property where attendance is expected to exceed 2,500 people. The same rules are already in place for festivals on public property like Milwaukee’s Summerfest.