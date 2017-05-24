Have a wild time! If you think animals are fun to watch, imagine interacting with them at a live show

MILWAUKEE -- The Birds of Prey Show returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo this weekend. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee's Erica Cockroft joins FOX6 WakeUp with a first look at what you can expect.
About Birds of Prey Show (website)
Located in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm’s Birds of Prey Theater, this educational and entertaining program introduces zoo guests to a colorful cast of live birds, including the brilliant red-crested turaco, flashy macaws and awe-inspiring bald eagle, and inspires program guests to make a difference in conserving birds and their habitat.
Admission: FREE
Show times: 3 shows daily – 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day (weather permitting)