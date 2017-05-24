× President Donald Trump to host rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa June 1st

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump will be returning to the campaign trail just a few days after he wraps up his first trip abroad as president.

President Trump’s campaign team says he will be holding a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 1st.

It’s the latest campaign-style rally President Trump has mounted since his inauguration. At the end of April he marked his first 100 days in office with a rally In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is set to attend the NATO summit in Brussels Thursday, May 25th before continuing on to Sicily for meetings with leaders of the seven major industrialized nations. He is scheduled to fly back to Washington Saturday.