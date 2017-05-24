Racine County says a rebuild of I-94 is long overdue — but who should pay for it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- If you've driven I-94 to the state line lately, you've noticed all those big buildings springing up. But at a certain point, they stop. For months, FOX6 News has been covering stories about how lawmakers in Madison aren't on the same page over how to fund highway projects. In Caledonia, we heard a consistent message: figure it out, and fast.

They make big things at Norco Manufacturing, and they'll soon have a big new building at I-94 and Highway K in Caledonia.

"I feel a very strong allegiance to Racine County," said Norco Manufacturing CEO, Dave Eberle.

Eberle said it was hard finding suitable land to build the 133,000 square-foot space. The village solved that by spending $20 million to bring utilities to a new industrial park.

Norco is the only company that's signed up so far.

"We have people kicking the tires," said Village Administrator, Tom Chistiansen.

Chistiansen said the problem for big companies is the small interchange at I-94 and K. Semi trucks barely fit in the underpass, and it doesn't even have a stoplight.

"We've got some skin in the game here and for our residents, for the taxpayers, we need to get a return on that and the state needs to deliver for us here," said Christiansen.

Local officials and business owners want the state to finish a long-delayed rebuild of I-94 in Racine County. They've seen what's happening in Kenosha County, where I-94 is newer and wider.

Amazon, Uline, and soon, HARIBO Gummy Candy -- they think it can happen in Racine County, too.

"It's just a pretty tough situation right now," said Eberle.

Eberle's emotional connection kept him in Racine County. He said out-of-state companies looking to relocate require more than that.

"I was willing to make that commitment and hope that things will develop, and Amazon on the other hand, that's strictly business," said Eberle.

No one in Madison has offered a plan to begin rebuilding I-94 in earnest over the next two years. The issue: not enough money.

Governor Scott Walker has threatened to veto any budget that raises gas taxes, and lawmakers lack consensus about what to do.