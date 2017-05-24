Sick of the same old boring baked salmon? Spice it up a bit with green curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sick of the same old boring baked salmon? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare Thai Coconut Green Curry Salmon.

Thai Coconut Green Curry Salmon

Serves: 2

Courtesy: The Defined Dish

Ingredients:

2 (6-8 oz.) portions of salmon – OR 1 big filet of salmon

1 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise then slices

1 thai chile (or serrano pepper), diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

OPTIONAL: 5 Baby Bella mushrooms, stem removed and sliced

½ red bell pepper, cut into ½ inch cubes

1 head of baby bok choy, roughly chopped

2 inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated

2 tbsp of grapeseed or olive oil

1 – 13.5 oz can of full fat Coconut milk

2 tbsp green curry paste

OPTIONAL: 1 tsp Fish Sauce

Juice of ½ lime

¼ cup fresh chopped basil

2 whole green onions, sliced

Seasoning to taste for salmon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Wrap baking sheet in foil. Place salmon, skin side down, on the foil. Drizzle salmon with about 2 tbsp of oil and rub across the top. Season with salt & pepper and other seasoning to taste. Bake until salmon is cooked through, about 12-15 minutes.

3. Make sure all veggies are chopped before placing salmon in oven. While salmon is baking, in a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add in the garlic, chiles, ginger, red pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, the bok choy, and cut white part of the green onion. Saute for about 4 minutes, or until veggies just begin to get tender.

4. Add in green curry paste, stir in and sauté for another 1-2 minutes.

5. Turn heat down to medium-low. Add in the coconut milk, the fish sauce (optional), the lime juice, and the rest of the green onion. Cook with a light simmer, stirring occasionally, until the salmon is done cooking in the oven.

6. Remove salmon from oven, and using a sturdy spatula, gently remove the salmon from the skin (or leave skin on if you’d like). Serve over green curry vegetables and top with freshly chopped basil and green onions.