Video: Girl stabbed with scissors during fight at high school in Chicago suburb

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- A violent brawl between two female students at suburban Chicago school was caught on tape and posted to social media, according to WGN. It happened Monday morning, May 22nd at Oak Lawn Community High School.

In the video it is clear one student has a pair of scissors in her hand. Another girl is seen with several slashes on her body. WGN says she was treated at a hospital.

The school claims the fight was broken up quickly but a mother to one of the girls involved, Barbara Garza, disagrees.

Garza told WGN the other girl, who she says had been bullying her daughter Destinee for several days previous, started the fight. Soon after it began, she took out a scissors from her pants and tried stabbing Destinee. She managed to slash Destinee on her shoulders, arm, head and chest.

Garza told WGN she believes her daughter is lucky to be alive.

Oak Lawn Police say the girl with the scissors will be charged.

An official statement from school superintendent is forthcoming.