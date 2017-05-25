× 5 hurt during fight at Universal Academy for the College Bound; 2 transported

MILWAUKEE — Five people were hurt during a fight between several students at Universal Academy for the College Bound near 53rd and Green Tree, officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

An adult and two students who were injured were treated at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of “very minor injuries.”

