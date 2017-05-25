Grand reopening: Mars Cheese Castle celebrates expansion, 70 years in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Mars Cheese Castle is celebrating a grand reopening, and 70 years in business this Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday, May 25th marked day one of the grand reopening celebration.

Officials at Mars Cheese Castle are celebrating the completion of a major expansion. According to a news release, construction on the 24,000 square foot (now over 46,000 square foot) expansion began in September of 2016.

New features include:

Brand new cheese and deli department space with charcuterie section.

Brand new guest dining area with large wooden beamed pagoda and brand new ordering counter.

Brand new merchandise and souvenir room, with Mars Cheese Castle's famous Isabelle, the Holstein talking cow; a 60+ year Mars Cheese Castle icon!

Kids area with photo op castle themed area.

Brand new grand dining room with enormous 14-foot dining table and elaborate chandelier. This room will also feature two photo op worthy throne chairs; beautifully carved and exquisitely designed to fit a medieval castle theme.

Availability to reserve new Grand Dining Room for private events.

The grand reopening event will extend throughout the Memorial Day weekend: Thursday, May 25th through Tuesday, May 30th -- 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will include live music, food and beer samples, and vendors showcasing products exclusively available at Mars.

Mars Cheese Castle will be open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m this summer.