Grilling this weekend? Before you do, check out Held’s Meat Market in Slinger

SLINGER -- Kramp spent the morning at Held's Meat Market in Slinger getting cookout ideas for Memorial Day weekend. Held's has been family-owned and operated since 1886 when it was started by Adam Held.

Welcome to Held’s Meat Market website! Held’s has been family owned and run since the year 1886 when it was started by Adam Held. We make our own products from U.S. beef and pork.

Since our start, we have not changed the process by how we smoke our meats. We have four concrete and tiled smoke houses where we smoke all of our products over an open fire of logs and sawdust. This gives our products a taste that can never be duplicated in a modern smokehouse, which uses much less wood and does not give the products an old world flavor that is difficult to find these days.

