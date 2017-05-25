× Police: 46-year-old man shot, injured near 18th and Greenfield in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 25th near 18th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for suspect(s) and seek a motive.

