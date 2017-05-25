Pres. Trump omits defense pact in NATO speech

BRUSSELS — President Donald Trump made no explicit mention of NATO’s mutual defense pact on Thursday even as he spoke at a ceremony unveiling a memorial dedicated to it.

Pres. Trump has so far refused to personally commit to abiding by Article 5. U.S., which commits allies to defend any of the 28 members that come under attack. But Press Secretary Sean Spicer says, “It goes without saying” that Pres. Trump’s presence at the event underscores the White House’s “commitments and treaty obligations.”

Pres. Trump spoke at the unveiling of a steel beam from the 107th floor of one of the World Trade Center towers at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels.

It’s intended as a reminder of NATO’s commitment to its collective defense clause. Article 5 has only been activated once, after 9/11.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that “of course” the United States supports Article 5.