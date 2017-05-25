Recognize him? Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Metro PCS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed the Metro PCS store near 27th and Burleigh on Monday, May 22nd.

It happened around 7:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store, implied a weapon and stole cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 20 and 25, standing approximately 5’10” tall, and weighing between 220-250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.