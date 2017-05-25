Vehicle slams into building on Milwaukee’s north side; no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a car crashed into a building on the city's north side early Thursday morning, May 25th.

It happened around 5 a.m. near and Capitol Drive and Green Bay Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle was headed westbound on Capitol Drive when the driver claims to have blacked out, hit a curb and the car went airborne into the building.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the home or the driver of the vehicle.

No additional details have been released.

