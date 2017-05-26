Hometown hero: Community to honor Captain Lance Sijan at Mitchell Intl. Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Friday, May 26th the community will come together to honor local war hero and Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Lance P. Sijan, during a dedication of the newly completed memorial plaza built in his honor.

The event, which is open to the public, will kick off at 9 a.m. This event is one almost ten years in the making.

Local members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will gather at Humboldt Park to take part in a police-escorted motorcade from Bay View, Sijan’s hometown, to the memorial plaza site outside of General Mitchell International Airport (5500 South Howell Avenue South of the main entrance).

The ceremony will begin at 10:45 with a series of distinguished local and national government and military speakers.

The story of Air Force Captain Lance Sijan's life is real and really remarkable.

In 1967, after his plane was shot down over north Vietnam and suffered from injuries which included a fractured left leg and a skull fracture -- Sijan survived the north Vietnamese jungle for more than six weeks on no food and very little water.

But before all the heroics -- the hero was a Milwaukee boy.

"The fact that people don't know the story of Lance Sijan is almost shameful," said Janine Sijan-Rozina, Lance's sister.

Sijan was a Bay View High School football player and Janine Sijan-Rozina's larger-than-life older brother.