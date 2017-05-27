Hundreds graduate Saturday from MSOE

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of students were saluted at the Kern Center on the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s campus Saturday, May 27th.

More than 450 undergrad and graduate students received their degrees in various fields of engineering, business and nursing.

MSOE regent, Agustin Ramirez, was among those receiving an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree. Ramirez is CEO of Waukesha-based “Husco International,” a global leader in the development and manufacturing of hydraulic controls for off-highway applications.

