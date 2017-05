× Milwaukee police: 2 people taken to hospitals following shooting near 62nd and Kaul

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News two people were shot near West 62nd and Kaul Avenue.

The shooting happened Saturday evening, May 27th.

According to police, the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. One victim was taken to Children’s Hospital and the other to St. Joe’s.

