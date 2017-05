× Police: Drug-related robbery leads to shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident on Milwaukee’s north side early Saturday, May 27th.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened near 55th and Vienna around 12:20 a.m. It occurred as a result of a drug-related robbery.

Officials are seeking suspect(s) regarding the shooting.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.