Car slams into pole near 41st and Mount Vernon, knocking out power to thousands

MILWAUKEE — A crash has resulted in a loss of power, impacting thousands of We Energies customers Sunday, May 28th, officials said.

It happened near 41st and Mount Vernon around 3:00 p.m.

FOX6 News was told a vehicle slammed into a pole at that location, causing significant damage, and knocking out power to more than 1,300 customers.

We Energies crews were then working to re-route power while repairs were being made. We’re told some customers will remain without power until repairs are complete.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Outage Map.