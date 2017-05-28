× Milwaukee police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in 3 separate shooting incidents

MILWAUKEE — It was a violent night on the streets of Milwaukee late Saturday, May 27th and early Sunday, May 28th.

A 30-year-old man was shot by a suspect in a passing vehicle near Buffum and Meinecke around 10:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

About 45 minutes later, police responded to a shooting incident near 54th and Chambers. A 29-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are still being investigated. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials are seeking a motive and suspect(s) in this case.

Lastly, a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 35th and Burnham on Milwaukee’s south side early Sunday. The victim was shot around 2:30 a.m. during a fight with multiple suspects. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. MPD continues to search for suspect(s).

Earlier Saturday evening

A non-fatal shooting that happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday near 17th and Locust. A 29-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a 33-year-old woman. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The 33-year-old woman was taken into custody.

A double non-fatal shooting that happened around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday near 62nd and Kaul. A fight broke out on the street and gunfire struck two victims, an 8-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. MPD continues to search for suspect(s).

