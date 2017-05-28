× Pope Francis prays for Manchester blast victims, Coptic Christians in Egypt

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is urging prayers for the victims of the Manchester concert attack and has denounced how “so many young lives were cruelly broken.”

Francis led thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square in prayer Sunday, saying he was “close to the relatives and all those who are weeping for the dead.”

Britain is still looking for other suspects in the May 22 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. Police have 11 suspects in custody but are looking for other members of the network of attacker Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent

The Manchester appeal was Francis’ second prayer of the day: He also denounced the “act of ferocious violence” against a bus full of Coptic Christians in Egypt that left 29 dead Friday; the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.