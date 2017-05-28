“Pretty cool:” Wisconsin butcher launches vending machine for meat!

HUDSON — A butcher in Hudson, Wisconsin has upped the ante when it comes to customer service! RJ’s Meats is now selling its bacon, brats and other cuts when the store isn’t even open!

The owner has installed a vending machine for meat — a first-of-its-kind in the country. It’s actually already a popular product in Europe.

The refrigerated box made by REGIOMAT is designed to dispense fresh meat.

“I look at it as another way for me to serve customers when I can’t be here for them,” Rick Reams, RJ’s Meats owner said.

“I think that’s pretty cool. I think it’s probably going to get some use,” a customer said.

The price for the vending machine product is the same as inside the store. There’s also a heater inside the machine for those sub-zero winter days.