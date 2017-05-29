× 3 hurt when show ponies broke free from handlers during Elm Grove Memorial Day Parade

ELM GROVE — Three people were hurt Monday, May 29th during the Memorial Day Parade in Elm Grove, after police say “show ponies” temporarily broke loose from their handlers’ control.

Police said shortly before noon, the show ponies from the Erin Meadows Farm LLC broke loose as their handlers were attempting to return them to their trailer.

Initial witness statements and preliminary reports indicate the ponies may have been startled by firework “snaps” and tennis balls that children may have thrown near or on the parade route.

The ponies, at the time, were pulling a wooden carriage, carrying the ponies’ owners.

Although attempts were made to stop the ponies from running, the ponies and carriage entered a section of the nearby crowd watching the parade.

Three victims were treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Police said a 77-year-old man from Milwaukee was knocked to the ground by the ponies out of his chair. He struck his head and was stepped on by ponies but did not sustain any serious injuries. He was checked by Elm Grove EMS and refused medical transport.

A nine-year-old boy from Racine received minor lacerations to his ear and had stomach pain from the carriage impacting him. He was treated by Elm Grove EMS and transported to Children’s Hospital via ambulance.

A 58-year-old Brookfield woman received an ankle, shoulder and head injury when she was knocked off her chair from being struck by the carriage. She was treated by Elm Grove EMS and transported to Elmbrook Hospital via ambulance.