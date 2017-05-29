Milwaukee police: 2 people shot, wounded near 26th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded on Milwaukee’s north side on Monday morning, May 29th.
The shooting happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the neighborhood near 26th and Atkinson.
Officials say a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot during an altercation amongst a group of people.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
MPD continues to seek suspect(s).
43.096261 -87.945670