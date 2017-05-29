× Police: Man dies after being shot on Milwaukee’s north side late Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man died after being shot in Milwaukee late Sunday, May 28th.

Officers say the shooting happened in the neighborhood near Hopkins and Courtland just after 9:30 p.m.

The shooting victim who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Milwaukee police say no suspects have been taken into custody. Officials say anyone having information regarding this homicide is urged to call 414-935-3813.

This incident wrapped up a particularly violent weekend in which two other people were killed and ten more were wounded in nine separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.