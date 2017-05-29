× VA holds annual Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery

MILWAUKEE — The annual Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Memorial Day ceremony is being held at Wood National Cemetery on Monday morning, May 29th. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m.

Guest speakers include U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Scott Walker.

FOX6 News plans to stream the ceremony on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Facebook page.

Prior to the ceremony, Gov. Walker released the following statement in honor of Memorial Day:

“Many of us think of Memorial Day as the official beginning of summer. And while the long weekend is a great chance for us to spend the day with friends and loved ones in the great Wisconsin outdoors, it’s important we remember the true meaning of this holiday. The brave men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces make the selfless decision every day to stand up for our nation’s ideals and protect our freedoms. Every day, but especially today, we remember those who paid the ultimate price for that freedom with their lives. We hold these American heroes in our hearts. We keep them, and their loved ones, in our thoughts and prayers.”