× Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: 4 dead in 2 separate crashes

WALWORTH COUNTY — Four people are dead in two separate crashes in Walworth County on Sunday, May 28th.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office says the first crash occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officials received a call of a vehicle on fire on Highway B west of Salt Box Road in the Town of Sharon. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a single vehicle against a utility pole fully engulfed in fire.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2012 Dodge Pickup truck was traveling west on Highway B at a high rate of speed when it lost control attempting to negotiate a curve and struck a metal electrical pole.

A man inside the vehicle — and the sole occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. He has not yet been identified.

Lyons Township fatal crash

The second fatal crash happened around 7:00 p.m. in Lyons Township. The Sheriff’s Office received a call of a car vs. tree crash on Cranberry Road east of Berndt Road. Deputies found a single vehicle against a tree fully engulfed in fire.

The preliminary investigation reveals a car was eastbound on Cranberry Road at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a tree in the ditch on the north side of the road.

First responders found three occupants inside of the vehicle deceased and badly burned. The three victims have not yet been identified.

Both of these crashes remain under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.