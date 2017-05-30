“Very troublesome:” Chief Flynn addresses violent Memorial Day weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn answered questions and addressed the violence that took place over the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday, May 30th.

The numbers compiled by the Milwaukee Police Department indicate four people have been killed and 15 people have been wounded by gun violence in 15 separate incidents since early Saturday morning, May 27th.

“It’s a phenomenon that’s very troublesome right now,” said Flynn. “Folks out there with a sense of criminal records don’t rely on the criminal justice system to resolve their issues, they rely on their gun, and that’s something we’ve got to figure out a better way to sanction.”

Milwaukee police say of the 15 shooting incidents, four were robbery related, eight resulted from an argument or fight, and three were unknown circumstances.

The violence has brought the city’s homicide total for 2017 to 40.

Milwaukee police say of the four homicides over the holiday weekend, suspects have either been arrested or turned themselves in each case.

Additionally, police say suspects have been arrested in three of the non-fatal shooting incidents and MPD is seeking known suspects in three additional non-fatal shootings.

“One of the things that is striking about this last weekend is how disconnected these many shootings. Of all the suspects we’ve arrested, we’ve arrested all four homicide suspects, three of them have extensive arrest records. And of the five non-fatal shooting suspects we’ve identified and arrested, all of them have significant arrest records,” Flynn said. “We need more follow through I think if we’re going to get these individuals to stop what they’re doing.”

In 2016, there was one homicide and nine non-fatal shootings during Memorial Day weekend, police say. In 2015, there was one homicide and 14 non-fatal shootings.

Additionally, in 2016, there were 42 homicides by Memorial Day in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tom Barrett has called on parents to do their part.

“If you’re a mother or father or grandparent watching this, and you’ve got a young person in your life and they’re telling you they need to take a gun to protect themselves, my response is, ‘maybe you shouldn’t be going there,’” Barrett said.