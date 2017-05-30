Police: Man armed with knife robs gas station near 43rd and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Stadium Citgo located near 43rd and Greenfield Sunday, May 28th.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and was armed with a knife. The suspect demanded money from the employee working at the register and then fled from the scene with cash.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between 35-40 years old, 6′-6’2″ tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a logo on the chest, black pants and brown sandals.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.