Police: West Bend man arrested for 5th OWI had son blow into his ignition interlock device
WEST BEND — West Bend police on Memorial Day arrested a man for his fifth OWI offense, and they say his teenage son blew into his ignition interlock device for him.
According to police, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the man’s vehicle was stopped for speeding on Greentree Road near Primrose Lane. Investigators observed signs of intoxication, and the 38-year-old man from West Bend was arrested for his fifth OWI offense after police say he failed field sobriety tests.
As a result of his previous convictions for OWI, the man was required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
The investigating officer learned the man had his 17-year-old son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, blow into the interlock device to start the vehicle.
The man was also charged with tampering with the ignition interlock device.