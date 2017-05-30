× Police: West Bend man arrested for 5th OWI had son blow into his ignition interlock device

WEST BEND — West Bend police on Memorial Day arrested a man for his fifth OWI offense, and they say his teenage son blew into his ignition interlock device for him.

According to police, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the man’s vehicle was stopped for speeding on Greentree Road near Primrose Lane. Investigators observed signs of intoxication, and the 38-year-old man from West Bend was arrested for his fifth OWI offense after police say he failed field sobriety tests.

As a result of his previous convictions for OWI, the man was required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.

The investigating officer learned the man had his 17-year-old son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, blow into the interlock device to start the vehicle.

The man was also charged with tampering with the ignition interlock device.