Racine corrections officer busted during traffic stop, says he has marijuana "in his genitals"

CALEDONIA — A Racine man, who serves as a corrections officer, is facing drug charges after he allegedly hid marijuana in his genitals.

The accused is 50-year-old Keith Christensen. He is facing one count of possession of THC, second and subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A criminal complaint notes Christensen in 1995 was convicted of possession of cocaine in Racine County.

According to the complaint, on Memorial Day, May 29th, a sergeant on patrol in Caledonia observed a vehicle weaving within its lanes of travel, at one point crossing the center line, traveling into the opposing lane eastbound on 5 Mile Road from Nicholson Road.

A traffic stop was conducted at E. River Road.

The complaint says the sergeant was “suddenly overcome by the odor of cologne” coming from the vehicle. The sergeant also said he detected the odor of what he believed to be marijuana coming from inside, and Christensen was noted to be “more and more nervous.”

Prosecutors say Christensen “immediately denied” marijuana use, and said there was nothing in his vehicle.

Christensen told the sergeant he is a corrections officer at the Racine Correctional Institution.

The complaint indicates during a search of the vehicle, a screwdriver was located above the radio containing black residue on it which smelled strongly of burnt marijuana. A marijuana pipe was discovered inside a McDonald’s soda cup with soda still in it.

According to the complaint, Christensen told investigators “he had concealed marijuana in his genitals,” and he removed a bag of marijuana, dropping it on the ground. The substance, which tested positive for THC, weighed 1.3 grams.

Christensen made his initial appearance in court in this case on Tuesday, May 30th. A preliminary hearing ws set for June 15th, and a $1,000 signature bond was set.