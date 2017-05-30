Stark Foods, Black Panthers conflict comes to head after homeless man allegedly beaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There are allegations of extortion and harassment against the original Black Panthers of Milwaukee. A store owner and some neighbors are speaking out, but the leader of the Black Panthers had strong words in return.

The owner of Stark Foods, located at 13th and Atkinson in Milwaukee set a news conference for Tuesday evening, May 30th to discuss what she said has been going on for the past three to four months.

The conflict between the original Black Panthers group and Stark Foods came to a head on May 18th. Members of the Black Panthers group came to the store after a conflict between a man known as "Wink" and a store clerk. The Black Panthers said the clerk beat Wink, trying to get him to leave the store, and Wink allegedly stabbed the clerk.

"You listen to me. I'm telling you, you keep your hands off people in our community. Luckily you're behind that glass because I will snatch your (expletive) up and smack you for beating a man in our community, a black man in our community," King Rick with the Black Panthers says in video shared with FOX6 News.

The store owner said before the conflict, the Panthers tried to extort money from them -- taking free food and alcohol.

"We came into the store on numerous occasions on our patrols to help you out -- to make sure your store is safe and secure. Every store offers us something to drink, water, juices that kind of thing. Patrols on Atkinson Avenue to keep it safe and clean -- we've been doing that for the past five, six months," King Rick with the Black Panthers group said.

Last week, Stark Foods got a restraining order against the leader of the Black Panthers, saying they come in groups of 10 to 15 people and begin to grab anything they like, they threaten to close down the business, and they asked for money.

"We have been invited behind the counter by the owner. The owner has offered us many things on patrol and many things after she calls us. Nobody is intimidating anyone. Nobody's extorting anyone. That's not what we do," King Rick said.

Stark Foods also got a restraining order against the homeless man who continues to come into the building.

The store owner said he's been panhandling, sleeping in the store and always carries sharp objects.

Tuesday's news conference is set for 5:30 p.m.

