City leaders to discuss $2.3M settlement in Dontre Hamilton case

MILWAUKEE -- The family of Dontre Hamilton could receive a $2.3 million settlement from the City of Milwaukee. City leaders are scheduled to discuss the payout on Wednesday, May 31st.

On Monday, May 22nd resolutions authorizing the settlement payments were discussed in closed session. The committee approved the payments without additional commentary. The resolutions now move to the full Common Council. If approved, the matters will go to the mayor's desk for final consideration.

Hamilton, 31, was shot and killed in Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee on April 30th, 2014 by former Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney. This April, the family received a partial victory in federal court, after a judge in a civil suit ruled Manney violated Hamilton’s constitutional rights by illegally patting Hamilton down before he shot Hamilton.

Manney was ultimately fired by Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn, who cited the pat-down as the reason for his termination. Criminal charges against Manney were not pursued by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office or the U.S. Attorney’s Office — prompting the Hamilton family to file the federal civil rights case.