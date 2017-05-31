Fashion choices that are on par! The current looks golfers are rocking on courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN -- Want to wear the hottest apparel to Erin Hills for the U.S. Open next month? Mary Oopuszynski with the USGA joins Real Milwaukee with the latest golf gear -- and where to get it.

Leading up to the big tournament, you can get your hands on the latest golf gear. A U.S. Open merchandise pavilion will open June 8-11, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. daily. You'll be able to shop 39,000 square feet of golf merchandise, from polo shirts to kids' apparel and bag tags to local Wisconsin pottery.

You'll be able to watch the rest of the golfers in the world compete for that trophy right here on FOX6!

2017 U.S. Open Overview (website)