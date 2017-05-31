Fashion choices that are on par! The current looks golfers are rocking on courses

ERIN -- Want to wear the hottest apparel to Erin Hills for the U.S. Open next month? Mary Oopuszynski with the USGA joins Real Milwaukee with the latest golf gear -- and where to get it.
Leading up to the big tournament, you can get your hands on the latest golf gear. A U.S. Open merchandise pavilion will open June 8-11, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. daily. You'll be able to shop 39,000 square feet of golf merchandise, from polo shirts to kids' apparel and bag tags to local Wisconsin pottery.
You'll be able to watch the rest of the golfers in the world compete for that trophy right here on FOX6!
2017 U.S. Open Overview (website)
During the week of June 12-18, 2017, the U.S. Open Championship will be contested in Wisconsin for the first time. The championship will welcome the world’s top players vying for the title that has been contested since 1895. The United States Golf Association will provide the ultimate, most comprehensive test in golf to identify the best of the best, with past champions including Bob Jones, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Wisconsin’s own Andy North and Tiger Woods.
The U.S. Open is played at iconic venues around the country, with 51 courses to date holding the distinction of U.S. Open site. Erin Hills will be the sixth public access course to host the championship (joining Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Bethpage, Torrey Pines and Chambers Bay). More than 35,000 spectators are expected to attend each day, and more than 5,000 volunteers are needed (and those positions have already been filled). The championship will support the community through more than $130 million in anticipated economic impact.