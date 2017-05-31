× Homicide investigation underway: Man shot on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s south side early Wednesday morning, May 31st.

It happened near 2nd and Lapham around 1 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by an unknown male suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Our preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting may have been robbery-related.

MPD continues to seek suspect(s).

