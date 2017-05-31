“I need the best people:” Milwaukee County Executive defends significant pay raises given to department heads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County Board are headed back to court on Thursday morning, June 1st. They are racking up more legal fees as they fight over tens of thousands of dollars in pay raises that Abele has given out.

Abele is hoping the judge will block the County Board from voting later in the day to reverse the pay raises that Abele gave to department heads and other county workers. In the case of one county worker, a $54,000 a year raise is at stake.

"Damn right, we are getting incredible value out of that team," Abele said.

Abele defends the pay raises he has handed out -- totaling at least $185,000 for 27 county workers.

Last week, the County Board approved a resolution on a 16-1 vote to cut those workers' pay to levels the board previously approved. Abele says he will veto the board's decision. But the County Board can override him at a meeting set for Thursday afternoon. Abele wants a judge to block the board from doing that at a Thursday morning hearing.

Abele's Health and Human Services Director Hector Colon has the most on the line -- he faces a $54,000 pay cut.

County Board Chair Theo Lipscomb sued Abele over raises like the one give to Colon.

"Most people think $50,000 is a decent salary. $50,000 raises are unheard of," Lipscomb said.

The same judge that will hear Thursday's arguments decided in April that the County Board has power to set pay ranges for county workers, though Abele can decide what to pay within those ranges.

Separate from Thursday's decision, Abele plans to appear the April ruling, fearing that his top staffers will leave for other jobs if they take major pay cuts.

"I need the best people. The county deserves it. And we don't keep the best people by making a game of their salaries," Abele said.

The employees that got raises include four of Abele's top five department heads.

"That should not continue. It should not continue for one more day, much less for many more years, which is what he's really suggesting," Lipscomb said.

The County Board considered whether to force the 27 employees to pay back their raises before deciding against that.

Lipscomb said that opened up the county to more lawsuits from the impacted workers.