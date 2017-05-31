× Investigation underway into cause of fire at home at 6th and Montana in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire near 6th and Montana in South Milwaukee.

Officials with the South Milwaukee Fire Department said other departments assisted with this fire, which they described as a “small room and contents fire.”

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News or FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.