× Judge rules in favor of homemade baked goods sales

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge has overturned a ban on selling homemade baked goods in the state.

LaFayette County Judge Duane Jorgenson ruled Wednesday afternoon in favor of three women who’d challenged a state law they say made it impossible for home bakers to legally sell their treats.

Jorgenson said in his oral ruling the ban primarily serves business interests.

The Institute for Justice, a libertarian law firm, argued the women’s case. Department of Justice spokesman Johnny Koremenos says the state is considering an appeal.

The law in question required bakers to obtain a license, which requires using a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying fees.

Wisconsin already allows the sale of homemade foods such as jams and other canned goods.