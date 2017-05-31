× Man accused of recording sex with drugged women, facing 54 charges, pleads guilty to 3

MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old Milwaukee man facing 54 criminal charges in six separate cases dating back to January of 2016 has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Bradford Harrington on Tuesday, May 30th pleaded guilty to three charges:

Capturing an image of nudity (filed in June of 2016)

Soliciting of prostitutes (filed in March of 2016)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (filed in March of 2016)

He will be sentenced on August 3rd.

Prior to January 2016, Harrington had no criminal record.

Prosecutors say in January, a laptop was seized from Harrington’s Bay View home, and analyzed. A criminal complaint indicates eight images of child pornography were found on the computer, along with five internet “memes” related to sexual assault, child pornography and the sexual assault of children, 14 file names consistent with child pornography titles known to law enforcement and 275 text stories pertaining to incest and sexual assault of children.

The complaint indicates during the analysis of Harrington’s computer, it was noted that the username “JackFLACK” had posted online to a user group regarding street prostitution — providing telephone numbers of street prostitutes, providing a system to validate or vouch for others soliciting prostitutes, discussing ways to promote prostitution and locations to frequent prostitutes.

At the time he was charged for what was allegedly found on his laptop, Harrington was already facing a number of charges, accused of contacting prostitutes in jail, putting money in a jail account for at least one of them, and getting women high on drugs, having sex with them and recording it. At least 10 victims made accusations against him.

In January, Harrington was accused of putting money in an inmate’s jail account, scouting for women with prostitution charges, taking at least one for a heroin fix and having sex with her and recording it.

That complaint says officials noticed inmates charged with prostitution were having frequent and extensive contact with Harrington. In fact, police say 633 phone calls were made from inmates to Harrington’s phone.

One woman told investigators Harrington allegedly looked at a site called “Jailbase” every day to find new inmates to contact, sometimes putting money in alleged prostitutes’ jail accounts so they would owe him favors.

The complaint says Harrington admitted to keeping pre-filled Narcan syringes in the trunk of his car and vials in his kitchen because he “doesn’t want a dead girlfriend on his hands.”

Other charges have to do with alleged lewd photos and videos allegedly found on Harrington’s phone.

According to that complaint, several more women accused Harrington of taking video and pictures of them having sex with him — without their consent.

The complaint indicates some of the women told investigators they would engage in sex for money, some to support their drug habits.

Police say the women appeared to be drugged in the photos and videos allegedly found on Harrington’s phone.

In several of the cases, the victims told police they had “dated” Harrington multiple times. Some said they were “under the influence of drugs” during some of the incidents involving Harrington. One woman said she would not have consented to have sex for money or to be recorded during sex if she hadn’t been high: “If I wasn’t doing drugs, I wouldn’t be doing any of this. I don’t think no girls would.”

The complaint indicates Harrington told investigators the women were willing, and that he paid them for sex. But several of the women told police a different story — saying they were so drugged up, they couldn’t consent and din’t give permission for video and photos to be taken of them.

One of the woman told investigators: “I thought I knew Harrington, but clearly I didn’t,” when shown photos and videos Harrington had allegedly taken of her.

One criminal complaint describes what police say Harrington allegedly did with victim #10.

According to the complaint, the victim was receiving treatment for addictions to crack cocaine and heroin, and allegedly agreed to have sex with Harrington for money at Harrington’s home in Bay View.

Harrington allegedly offered the victim drugs, and drove her to buy them.

What the victim didn’t realize, according to the complaint, is what nine others say they were too high to realize — that Harrington took photos and videos of them nude and during sex.

This victim told police “she was surprised it took so long for law enforcement to catch on,” and that Harrington believes he is “rescuing females by enabling their drug addiction and giving them money specifically for heroin.”

The victim said Harrington is “(expletive) weird with this rescue (expletive).” This victim told police she thought Harrington’s expertise in computers allowed him to find out a lot of personal information about her and would have information about her and her family.

Harrington previously denied the allegations against him.

“I didn’t do anything. It’s all false,” Harrington told FOX6 News.