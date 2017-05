× Medical examiner: 1-month-old girl pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in crib

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News they responded to a call of an unresponsive child in her crib early Wednesday morning, May 31st.

Authorities were called to a home near 19th and Capitol, where a one-month old girl was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

The death is not suspicious and an autopsy will be performed tomorrow.