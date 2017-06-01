Complete coverage of the deadly plant explosion in Cambria, Wisconsin

Contact 6: Could you identify a lead pipe if it was in your home?

Posted 5:45 pm, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, June 1, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- There are a handful of cities in southeast Wisconsin with homes serviced by lead pipes. Since drinking lead contaminated water can be dangerous -- especially for kids -- it's up to you to find out whether you're affected. Contact 6 shows you what to look for only on FOX6 News at 10:14 p.m.