Contact 6: Could you identify a lead pipe if it was in your home?

MILWAUKEE -- There are a handful of cities in southeast Wisconsin with homes serviced by lead pipes. Since drinking lead contaminated water can be dangerous -- especially for kids -- it's up to you to find out whether you're affected. Contact 6 shows you what to look for only on FOX6 News at 10:14 p.m.
