NatGeo TV kills off movie adaptation of Bill O’Reilly book

Posted 6:16 pm, June 1, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Bill O'Reilly, then host of FOX News Channel's The O'Reilly Factor, waits for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama during an event about Obama's 'My Brother's Keeper' initiative in the East Room at the White House February 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. As part of his 'Year of Action,' Obama announced a $200 million commitment from nine foundations to bolster the education and employment of young men and boys of color. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The National Geographic TV network says it won’t air “Killing Patton,” its next planned movie adaptation of Bill O’Reilly’s book series on the deaths of historical figures.

The network wouldn’t comment on whether the decision had anything to do with the harassment allegations that led to O’Reilly’s April firing at Fox News Channel. It was not making any of its executives available for an interview, a spokeswoman said.

In a statement, National Geographic said the movie was in development for a couple of years and “it was a difficult project to crack creatively.”

The network’s four previous movies on the deaths of Abraham Lincoln, Jesus and John F. Kennedy and the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan had all been ratings winners. Also unclear Thursday was whether National Geographic had any plans to go into business with O’Reilly again.

The decision was first reported Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.