× Officials respond to “explosion” at ethanol facility in Cambria

CAMBRIA — Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tell FOX6 News authorities have responded to an “explosion” at Didion Milling in Cambria, near Randolph.

The facility is located on Williams Street near Cabbage Road.

Below is from Didion Milling’s website:

“Didion Milling is a family owned agricultural processing business located in the heartland of Wisconsin. For more than 40 years Didion Milling has been storing, milling and transporting corn products, giving us the expertise that has helped us become a trusted leader in our industry today. Our success is based on our ability to add value to corn, enhancing our customers operations and enriching the lives of our customers. Our ethanol facility is a logical extension of our traditional business bringing us closer to unlocking the full potential of corn.”

FOX6 News is on scene. Monitor FOX6News and FOX6 Now.com for updates.