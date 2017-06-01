× OSHA: Cambria corn mill cited in 2011 for explosion hazards

CAMBRIA — The Wisconsin corn mill where an explosion late Wednesday, May 31st killed at least one worker was cited by federal safety investigators six years ago for exposing workers to dust explosion hazards.

Records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that Didion Milling Plant in Cambria was cited in January 2011 for exposing workers to hazards associated with dust explosion and other fire hazards. The records say filters in the plant lacked an explosion protective system.

OSHA ordered the mill to correct the problem by April 2011. The records don’t clearly indicate whether the company complied but the case was closed in September 2013.

Didion officials didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press on Thursday. OSHA has launched an investigation into Wednesday night’s blast.

Authorities say two workers are still missing and more than a dozen other workers were injured.